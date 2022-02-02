Weyerhaeuser to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

WY opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after buying an additional 6,940,377 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $69,590,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $65,015,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,072,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

