WHALE (WHALE) Price Tops $7.29 on Exchanges

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $54.79 million and $1.05 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for about $7.29 or 0.00019677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WHALE has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00050922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.23 or 0.07228966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00058678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,068.31 or 1.00015959 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00054509 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,512,748 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

