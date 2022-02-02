WhiteCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.97 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001468 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $422.47 million and $5.97 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00023436 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00016824 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004201 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001388 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

