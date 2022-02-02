Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Willdan Group reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.33 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Willdan Group news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 5,037 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $206,567.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 11,000 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $450,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,342 shares of company stock worth $1,380,373 over the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 382,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after buying an additional 134,008 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Willdan Group by 410.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Willdan Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Willdan Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLDN opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $398.09 million, a P/E ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $54.99.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

