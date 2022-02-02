William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – William Blair upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Woodward in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. William Blair also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $109.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.57. Woodward has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Woodward by 6.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 8.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,061,000 after acquiring an additional 49,473 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth $4,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth $1,585,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

