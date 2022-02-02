William Garrett Gray Sells 37,063 Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CFO William Garrett Gray sold 37,063 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $93,028.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CKPT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 986,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,593. The firm has a market cap of $207.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.55. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.42% and a negative net margin of 13,311.47%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CKPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

