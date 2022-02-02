William Garrett Gray Sells 37,063 Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CFO William Garrett Gray sold 37,063 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $93,028.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
CKPT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 986,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,593. The firm has a market cap of $207.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.55. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.42% and a negative net margin of 13,311.47%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
