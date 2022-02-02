Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD) Trading 0.1% Higher

Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.21 and last traded at $17.21. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 13.88% of Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

