Wing Finance Price Reaches $8.85 on Top Exchanges (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $20.24 million and $3.13 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for about $8.85 or 0.00023988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049864 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.78 or 0.07223804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00057141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,866.98 or 0.99940504 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00054398 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,412,317 coins and its circulating supply is 2,287,317 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.