WINk Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, WINk has traded flat against the US dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

