Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 872,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.88.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
