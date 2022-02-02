WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.19

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.19 and last traded at $86.08, with a volume of 3713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average of $80.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 890.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS)

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

