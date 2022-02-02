WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.19

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.19 and last traded at $86.08, with a volume of 3713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average of $80.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 890.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

