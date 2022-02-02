WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS) Trading Up 0.8%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.57 and last traded at $45.51. Approximately 15,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 27,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.16.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.08.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.