WMS Partners LLC Sells 1,747 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,859 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.6% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after buying an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after buying an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $308.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.47.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

