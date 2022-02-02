Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $108.67

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $108.67 and traded as low as $101.90. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $101.90, with a volume of 2,671 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.67.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WOLTF)

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.