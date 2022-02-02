Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $110.58

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.58 and traded as low as $101.09. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $101.74, with a volume of 21,613 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

