Wolverine Trading LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,429,000 after purchasing an additional 87,872 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 72,388 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.4% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,174,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,899,000 after acquiring an additional 299,200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 300,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 26,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ELS opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day moving average of $82.98.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

