Woodcoin Price Up 211.1% Over Last 7 Days (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 125.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $5,907.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 211.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,467.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.90 or 0.07150006 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.64 or 0.00295293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.05 or 0.00758127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00010867 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00072827 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00010156 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.30 or 0.00393153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.68 or 0.00244684 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.