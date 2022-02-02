Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Woodward has increased its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Woodward has a payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Woodward to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.60. 1,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,348. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.