Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Shares of Woodward stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.50. 1,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,348. Woodward has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

