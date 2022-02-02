Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,448.05

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,448.05 ($46.36) and traded as low as GBX 3,112.75 ($41.85). Worldwide Healthcare Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,160 ($42.48), with a volume of 165,977 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,448.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,620.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 0.11%.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

