Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Reaches One Day Volume of $15.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $4.86 or 0.00012612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $318,801.03 and $15.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052833 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.88 or 0.07161102 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00056321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,514.24 or 0.99969731 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00054988 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

