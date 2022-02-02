Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Tops $37,438.51

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $37,438.51 or 0.99923694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $10.02 billion and approximately $149.85 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00073482 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00020925 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00028200 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.93 or 0.00496255 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 267,760 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

