Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.01 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.01 billion and approximately $545.52 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $373.46 or 0.00996791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00051515 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.42 or 0.07124863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00057823 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,463.48 or 0.99992614 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055288 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,382,962 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

