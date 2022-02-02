Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the December 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 672,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 156.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 49.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.72.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 41.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.