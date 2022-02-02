Xend Finance (XEND) Price Down 3.1% This Week

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.08 million and approximately $240,708.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00051511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.66 or 0.07111989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00058370 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,417.71 or 0.99868176 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00055065 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,256,885 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.