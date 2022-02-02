XIO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $103,650.00 (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One XIO coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About XIO

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

