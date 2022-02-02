Xiotri (XIOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $389,987.71

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Xiotri has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Xiotri coin can currently be bought for approximately $88.27 or 0.00228814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xiotri has a total market cap of $389,987.71 and $431.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00044595 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00119061 BTC.

About Xiotri

Xiotri (CRYPTO:XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Xiotri Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiotri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xiotri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

