XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in XPeng were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in XPeng by 50.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in XPeng by 88.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in XPeng during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XPEV opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 7.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.73.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XPEV shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

