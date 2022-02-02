Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) versus Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Head-To-Head Review

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Butler National alerts:

0.6% of Butler National shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Butler National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Butler National and Xponential Fitness, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A Xponential Fitness 0 0 8 1 3.11

Xponential Fitness has a consensus price target of $23.56, indicating a potential upside of 33.95%. Given Xponential Fitness’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than Butler National.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Butler National and Xponential Fitness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butler National $61.48 million 0.99 $1.43 million $0.10 7.67 Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Butler National has higher revenue and earnings than Xponential Fitness.

Profitability

This table compares Butler National and Xponential Fitness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butler National 10.30% 17.70% 7.19% Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Butler National beats Xponential Fitness on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Butler National

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products. The Professional Services segment provides professional management services in the gaming industry. It also offers professional architectural, engineering and management support services. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Olathe, KS.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.