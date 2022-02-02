XSGD (XSGD) Price Hits $0.74 on Major Exchanges

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. XSGD has a total market cap of $209.37 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001992 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00051013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.53 or 0.07186574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00058424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,922.36 or 0.99808986 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00054493 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 293,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 284,132,457 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

