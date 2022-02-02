Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Posts Earnings Results

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.76), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

NASDAQ YELL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,985. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. Yellow has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $579.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 3.04.

Get Yellow alerts:

YELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yellow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yellow presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other Yellow news, Director Douglas A. Carty purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $135,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $407,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 66,000 shares of company stock worth $820,250. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yellow stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Yellow worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

About Yellow

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.