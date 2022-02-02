Yield Guild Games Price Hits $3.19 on Major Exchanges (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for about $3.19 or 0.00008649 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $272.45 million and $72.45 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded up 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00049862 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.05 or 0.07204378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00057022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,847.12 or 0.99757859 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00054423 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,285,689 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars.

