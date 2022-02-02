Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Tops One Day Volume of $556,293.00

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $556,293.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00049983 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,677.57 or 0.07241031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00057204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,870.97 or 0.99711375 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00054464 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

