Youssef Zakharia Sells 16,451 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $454,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FDP traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.88. 164,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,296. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $36.57.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

