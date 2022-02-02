YVS.Finance (YVS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $37,571.00

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0921 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, YVS.Finance has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. YVS.Finance has a market capitalization of $116,580.06 and approximately $37,571.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YVS.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049864 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.78 or 0.07223804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00057141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,866.98 or 0.99940504 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00054398 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,265,701 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YVS.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YVS.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YVS.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YVS.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.