Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.83 Million

Analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will announce $41.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.60 million and the lowest is $41.00 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $42.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $165.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.60 million to $166.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $195.98 million, with estimates ranging from $188.70 million to $207.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioDelivery Sciences International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.09.

In other news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 257,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $894,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 392,387 shares of company stock worth $1,301,765. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,346 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 194.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,952 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 46,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,305.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 753,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 532,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.87. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.