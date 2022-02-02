Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expro Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.20). Expro Group posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Expro Group.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 14.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expro Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

NYSE:XPRO traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,686. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.30. Expro Group has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $32.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

