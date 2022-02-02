Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.18 Million

Analysts expect Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) to report sales of $100.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Freshworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full year sales of $365.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $365.50 million to $366.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $482.56 million, with estimates ranging from $477.18 million to $488.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Freshworks.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $96.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.68 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $108,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRSH opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

