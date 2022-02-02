Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to announce sales of $2.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.60 million. Liquidia reported sales of $740,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 262.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year sales of $12.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 million to $13.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.10 million, with estimates ranging from $13.99 million to $22.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liquidia.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%. The business had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

LQDA stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $311.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.25.

In related news, General Counsel Russell Schundler purchased 117,908 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,392.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur S. Kirsch purchased 30,000 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Liquidia by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.