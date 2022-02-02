Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.74 Million

Analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will announce $123.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.10 million and the lowest is $122.44 million. LivePerson reported sales of $102.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $469.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.27 million to $470.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $594.75 million, with estimates ranging from $580.40 million to $598.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in LivePerson by 101,011.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LivePerson by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in LivePerson by 19.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in LivePerson by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 87,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

