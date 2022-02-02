Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.95. Renewable Energy Group posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.32.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 61,963 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

