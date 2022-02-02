Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will report $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. TFI International posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $7.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 619.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after buying an additional 348,965 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in TFI International in the second quarter worth $27,158,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter worth $3,855,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TFI International by 70.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 35,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in TFI International by 21.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $68.83 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.