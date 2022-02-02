Zacks: Analysts Expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $510.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will post $510.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $522.80 million and the lowest is $498.13 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $474.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 185.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 34.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

