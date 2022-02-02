Zacks: Analysts Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.45. Independent Bank posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 361.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $2,894,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $6,457,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 239,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 106,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,878. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.