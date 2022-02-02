Zacks: Analysts Expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.24. Meridian Bioscience posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 47,619 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $9,190,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 12.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 298,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 32,398 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,612,000 after buying an additional 54,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

