Zacks: Analysts Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

PEB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of PEB opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.04. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $43,192.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $772,842. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after buying an additional 128,762 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,012,000 after purchasing an additional 821,565 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,102,000 after buying an additional 656,442 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,029,000 after buying an additional 529,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,774,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,186,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

