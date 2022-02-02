Zacks: Analysts Expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.14. Southern First Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $114,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $847,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.13. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

