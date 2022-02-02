Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.41). AudioEye reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 51.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.77%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, insider David Moradi acquired 17,520 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $132,276.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $221,482 over the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 45.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter valued at about $4,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

AEYE opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. AudioEye has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $69.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.07.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.