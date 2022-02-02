Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will announce $54.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.74 million. Endeavour Silver reported sales of $60.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year sales of $170.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.51 million to $179.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $198.86 million, with estimates ranging from $147.90 million to $254.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

EXK opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $634.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.40. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

