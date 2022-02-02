Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will report $141.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the lowest is $133.66 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $150.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $597.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.47 million to $612.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $641.11 million, with estimates ranging from $620.00 million to $662.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $130.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MESA. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 241,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $17.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.81.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

